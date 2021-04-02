Barnes Rd west of Powers Blvd closed due to serious crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police anticipate Barnes Rd west of Powers Blvd will be closed for hours during a crash investigation.

Around 11 a.m. Friday, a call came in for a serious crash in the area. Both east and westbound lanes were closed by CSPD upon arrival.

Images from the scene show an SUV with significant front-end damage and a tarp covering the are immediately to the vehicle.

Details on the crash have not been released. However, it is normal to close down a road for the crash investigation team to document the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury or a fatality.

This portion of Barnes Rd is currently a construction zone due to an ongoing road improvement project.

Everyone is encouraged to seek an alternate route. East-West options are Stetson Hills Rd and Dublin Blvd to the north and N. Carefree, S. Carefree or Constitution to the south.

