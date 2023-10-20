Bad Bunny will bring his ‘Most Wanted Tour’ to Denver next March

DENVER – Bad Bunny is bringing his “Most Wanted Tour” to Denver next March, following a year-long break from music after two major back-to-back tours in 2022.

The trap and reggaeton star will headline 47 shows in 2024 where fans will enjoy him “in a more intimate setting,” according to Live Nation, which announced the upcoming tour Thursday.

The 31-city North America tour will kick off Feb. 21 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, with multiple nights in Las Vegas, Nev.; Phoenix, Ariz., and Los Angeles, Calif.

The “Ojitos lindos” singer will headline Ball Arena in Denver on March 20, 2024.

Those looking to get their hands on tickets for the concert are being asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale to help block bots and scalpers, reduce resale and get more tickets directly into the hands of real people who want to attend the show, Live Nation officials said in a news release.

Fans can register now through Sunday, Oct. 22 before 10 p.m. by clicking here. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the onsale on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Can’t make it to the Denver show on March 20? Here’s the full list of the “Most Wanted Tour”:



Feb. 21 - Salt Lake City, Utah - Delta Center

Feb. 23 and 24 - Las Vegas, Nev. - T-Mobile Arena

Feb. 27 and 28 - Phoenix, Ariz. - Footprint Center

March 1 and 2 - San Francisco, Calif. - Chase Center

March 5 - Sacramento, Calif. - Golden 1 Center

March 7 - Portland, Ore. - Moda Center

March 9 - Seattle, Wash. - Climate Pledge Arena

March 13, 14 and 15 - Los Angeles, Calif. - Crypto.com Arena

March 20 - Denver, Colo. - Ball Arena

March 23 - Minneapolis, Minn. - Target Center

March 26 - Kansas City, Mo. - T-Mobile Center

March 28, 29 and 30 - Chicago, Ill. - United Center

April 4 - Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

April 6 - Detroit, Mich. - Little Caesars Arena

April 9 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

April 11, 12 and 13 - NYC - Barclays Center

April 17 - Boston, Mass. - TD Garden

April 19 - Philadelphia, Penn. - Wells Fargo Center

April 20 - Hartford, Conn. - XL Center

April 22 - Louisville, Ky. - KFC Yum! Center

April 24 - Tulsa, Okla. - BOK Center

April 26 and 27 - Austin, Texas - Moody Center

April 30 and May 1- Houston, Texas - Toyota Center

May 3 and 4 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

May 7 - New Orleans, La. - Smoothie King Center

May 10 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

May 11 - Nashville, Tenn. - Bridgestone Arena

May 14 and 15 - Atlanta, Ga. - State Farm Arena

May 17 and 18 - Orlando, Fla. - Amway Center

May 21 - Tampa, Fla. - Amalie Arena

May 24, 25, and 26 - Miami, Fla. - Kaseya Center

Benito’s just-released album “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana” (no one knows what's going to happen tomorrow) is already breaking records, becoming Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far, according to Billboard.

Other big-name artists coming to the Mile High City in 2024 include Madonna in March, Tim McGraw in April, Zach Bryan in June, Olivia Rodrigo in July, and the Foo Fighters in August.