6 teens hospitalized in shooting at Aurora park near Central HS; school secured, classes canceled

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora said six teens ages 14 to 18 were hospitalized following a shooting at a park near a high school Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at Nome Park near East 12th Avenue and Nome Street, just north of Aurora Central High School.

Police said no shots were fired inside the school, which was placed on a "secured perimeter" status after the incident.

The district canceled classes for the day, according to a Twitter message from the Aurora Police Department. Parents were seen outside the school picking up their kids.

Five of the six victims were transported by ambulance to area hospitals. A sixth victim, an 18-year-old, self-transported to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Children's Hospital confirmed that three of the teens were treated at their facility. The hospital said all three were "stable" and were reunited with their families.

However, the conditions of the six victims are not known at this time. It's not clear if all six victims sustained gunshot wounds.

Police said an unknown suspect left the scene soon after the shooting. No arrests have been reported and no description has been provided.

No other details were immediately available. Police plan to hold a press conference later in the day.

This is a developing story.

