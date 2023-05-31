5-year-old child missing out of Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A 5-year-old was reported missing from the Aurora area on Tuesday.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the child's name is Maha Li Hobbs. Police believe she is with her mother, Alexus Nelson, 27, who is Maha's primary caretaker and mother.

Aurora Police Department

They live along the 1000 block of S. Elkhart Way. Maha was last known to be in the area around E. Mississippi Avenue and S. Sable Boulevard, according to a CBI alert.

Maha is described as a Black girl with black hair and brown eyes.

Nelson is described as a Black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

The investigation began late Tuesday evening.

Anybody who sees the mother and child, or has information on their whereabouts, is asked to call 911, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100.

No other details were available on Wednesday afternoon.

