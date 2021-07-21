1 in 4 pregnancies end in a miscarriage: Colorado Springs mother spreads awareness to pregnancy loss

COLORADO SPRINGS — When Suzanne Wilkins went to her routine OB appointment she expected to hear her healthy daughter's heartbeat.

Nothing was heard.

Isolation hit.

"The doctors said who do you want to call? I was by myself, with my two kids, and my mind went numb. I was shocked," said Wilkins.

According to Winnie Palmer Hospital, a recent study shows 1 in 4 pregnancies end in a miscarriage in the United States.

Wilkins happened to be that one.

She says she was not prepared for the tragic loss of Ella Grayce, and she thinks the miscarriage risk is something doctors should educate expectant moms about.

"Pregnancy loss is something that is not talked about. It is very taboo in our society still," said Wilkins.

Why not be the change, Wilkins thought.

To help raise awareness about pregnancy loss, Wilkins came up with an informational card she places in unique spots around the city.

Along with the card is a gift card to her husband's favorite coffee shop, Dutch Bros.

It is Wilkin's hope the cards can help put a smile on someone's face, but also help educate folks about fertility loss.

Wilkins says she wants to start a conversation, to make people feel a bit more comfortable talking about this sensitive topic.

"It makes my whole day when someone sends me a message saying this made me think of Ella," said Wilkins.

When talking to someone who has suffered a painful loss, experts say listening as opposed to saying the wrong thing might be better.

Pregnancy Loss Resources:

Pikes Peak Share (719) 799-6402

Treasured in Heaven treasuredinheaven42319@gmail.com

March of Dimes (719) 586-9920

Thriveworks Counseling (719) 257-7199

