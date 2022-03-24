These Moscato Milkshakes Are A Delightful Boozy Treat

Ice cream and wine are two ingredients that don’t typically get paired together. However, the unlikely duo can become a delightful treat when you blend them together to create a moscato milkshake, a boozy adult take on a regular milkshake.

Although some alcoholic milkshake recipes call for Baileys Irish Cream or Kahlua rum as their alcohol of choice, this milkshake recipe from Delish.com is perfect for the sweet wine-lovers among us since it calls for a cup of moscato wine. (For an extra-boozy kick, the recipe adds in 4 ounces of vodka, as well.)

A moscato milkshake is simple to whip together and takes just a few minutes once you’ve gathered the ingredients; you only need to toss everything into a blender or food processor, so it’s almost impossible to get it wrong. Plus, the recipe makes two servings. Share with a friend or keep it all to yourself!

Adobe

To create a rich, creamy base, you’ll use frozen raspberries and vanilla ice cream as well as your favorite brand of sparkling moscato wine, like a moscato d’Asti. Once all the ingredients are blended smoothly, pour the mixture into a glass (a large white wine glass works well) and top each serving with a dash of whipped cream and garnish with a few more raspberries, if you’d like.

The carbonation in a sparkling moscato wine gives the milkshake its float-like texture and taste, but you can also sub a still moscato or any other sweet wine you have on hand. Want to skip the dairy? An oat milk-based ice cream would also work well with this recipe.

So, whether you drink your moscato milkshake as a nightcap or enjoy it as a dessert, this pink-colored concoction is sure to satisfy any sugar craving. If you prefer, you can try subbing out different types of alcohol for the vodka, like Baileys Strawberries & Cream, or use strawberries instead of raspberries.

For more boozy milkshake recipes, check out this four-ingredient Southern Comfort whiskey milkshake and this adults-only version of a Shamrock Shake.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.