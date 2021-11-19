Make Boozy Gummy Bears With This $10 Kit

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re a fan of Jell-O shots, but haven’t tried boozy gummy bears, you are missing out.

Even easier to consume than a Jell-O shot (which means you definitely need to watch how many you’re eating), alcohol-infused gummies offer up an adult take on a classic childhood candy and are great for serving at a party or just snacking on yourself.

You can buy a variety of different flavors including Fireball, rosé, Moscow mule, tequila and champagne, and now Walmart is selling a kit so you can make them yourself!

This Boozy Bears kit includes one silicone bear mold, a dropper and three flavors of gelatin: cherry martini, strawberry margarita and lime mojito. The kit does not include alcohol, so you will need to buy your own if you do want them spiked, or you can use water if you prefer them to be non-alcoholic. Once you’ve mixed them up, just chill them in the fridge and they’re ready to go!

Priced at $10, the kit would also make a great gift for a White Elephant party or if you’re a Secret Santa for someone you don’t know very well.

While each flavor is designed to be paired with a specific alcohol — tequila for the margarita, for example — you can use whatever you prefer. For example, we think rosé vodka with the cherry martini flavor would add an extra fruity kick.

The one downside to the kit is that it only makes bears, so if you’re looking for boozy gummies with a different shape, you’ll need to purchase some other silicone molds, like this set from Amazon that includes hearts, doughnuts and dinosaurs.

There are a handful of other gummy candy makers on the market as well, all of which can either used to make gummies with alcohol or just water. This electric gummy maker on Amazon is priced at $29.99 and includes four small molds and one giant gummy bear mold.

Walmart also has a handful of similar products if you’re looking for something just a bit different for some holiday gifts. Consider this pack of mini prosecco mixers, a gourmet guacamole-making kit, or a cotton candy maker. Or, consider sets that will make s’mores and Oreo milkshakes.

Have you ever made your own boozy gummy treats?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.