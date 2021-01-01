Landon Haff

Landon Haaf is a sports nut, a lover of funky dress socks, a craft beer and burger snob and a converted Texan – but don’t hate him for that part, because he married a native Coloradan and tied the knot in Vail long before Colorado residency was in the cards.

A longtime professional doer of internet things, Landon has been the executive producer of the streaming properties at Denver7 since April of 2019, after several years in Dallas. He’s a proud alumnus of TCU in Fort Worth, Texas.

Landon’s career in the digital space has included everything from on-scene reporting at Texas Health Presybterian Hospital in Dallas as they treated the United States’ first Ebola patient, to live coverage from the press boxes and training facilities of Dallas and Denver sports teams, to weekly on-air recaps of ABC’s The Bachelor. He was once told by a commenter on a Facebook Live chat that he looks like “a poor man’s Jake Gyllenhaal,” which is pretty neat.

When he’s not at the office producing Denver7’s 24/7 streaming channel, you may find Landon on the ski slope or at the disc golf course – but he’s happiest spending time with his wife, Kate, and son, Crosby.

