Britain's King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer.

According to Buckingham Palace, during Charles’ recent hospital procedure for a “benign prostate enlargement,” a separate issue was noted, and further tests identified a form of cancer.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the palace said in a press release. "He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

The palace did not confirm what type of cancer the king was diagnosed with.

The 75-year-old monarch was admitted to The London Clinic on Jan. 26 for a "corrective procedure" related to his enlarged prostate, a common condition among older men, and was discharged on Jan. 29.

King Charles personally shared the diagnosis with his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. Harry, who lives in California, is anticipated to travel to the U.K. in the coming days to see his father, according toPeople Magazine.

The palace says the king chose to share the news with the public to "prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

In September 2022, Charles ascended to the throne following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who was 96 years old.

SEE MORE: King Charles III admitted to London hospital for prostate treatment

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com