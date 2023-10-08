Israeli media says death toll from Hamas incursion reached 600

Israeli media outlets report that the death toll from Hamas' incursion into Israel reached 600 on Sunday, according to The Associated Press.

The figure was reported by The Kan public broadcaster, Channel 12, and newspapers Haaretz and Times of Israel, AP said.

Another 2,000 in Israel have been wounded.

There has been no official confirmation of numbers on the Israeli side since the fighting began early Saturday morning, when Hamas hit Israel with a surprise attack. Hamas launched thousands of rockets and took in Israeli captives, including women and children.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has since declared war against the Palestinian militant group, as he called for a mass army mobilization.

Palestinian officials said more than 300 have been killed in Gaza, according to AP.

This comes as fighting between the two sides continued into a second day.

It is not clear how many of the deaths are soldiers or militants, and how many are civilians — but civilians on both sides have surely been paying the price. Israeli television aired distraught family members begging for help finding relatives who were taken captive or missing. In Gaza, residents fled their homes to escape the violence. Israel flattened residential buildings in Gaza in a series of strikes.

All eyes are on whether Israel will launch a ground attack on Gaza next. Netanyahu vowed Hamas will pay an "unprecedented price."

The fighting is the deadliest attack on Israel in decades.

