Hoedown for Heroes with Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mt. Carmel Veteran Services helps veterans and their families in many ways including mental health and wellness assistance, and in transitioning out of the military. Hoedown for Heroes is an annual celebration of Mt. Carmel’s successes and a celebration to honor and support our veterans and military.

This year, KOAA news anchor, Dianne Derby, will emcee the festivities kicking off on November 5 at 5:00 p.m. inside Boot Barn Hall.

Watch the live stream of this inspiring event on KOAA’s streaming platforms, including KOAA News5 for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV. We'll also carry the event right here on this page and on our KOAA YouTube Channel.

You can also support Mt. Carmel’s by visiting veteranservices.org and clicking the “Make a Donation” button.

KOAA News5 is proud to partner with Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center as part of our You Are Not Alone campaign, bringing awareness to the challenges faced by active duty, reserve, and guard members alongside veterans in our communities.

Learn more: You Are Not Alone

