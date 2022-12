Give us feedback on how we can make local news better. Any suggestions are welcome. What should we stop, start or continue doing to make news relevant to you? It's up to you if you want to provide your contact info, or remain anonymous.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.