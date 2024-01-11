The top 10 cities to visit in the world, according to a new report

Did you make a New Year’s resolution to travel more in 2024? If so, you’re not alone: Experts are predicting that there will be an airline passenger boom in 2024 — a prediction based in part on a recent survey led by the International Air Transport Association.

According to the survey, 44% of people say that they plan to travel more in the next 12 months than they did in the prior year. The good news is that airline prices are falling and gas prices are also expected to decline.

This means that 2024 is a great time for you to pack your bags and use up those vacation days. But the question is, where should you go?

Savvy travelers could look to the results of the Top 100 City Destinations Index 2023 as they plan their 2024 adventures. This list, which was composed by global market research company Euromonitor International, considers important metrics like a city’s desirability, safety and sustainability. Below are the cities that made the top 10, but you can read the full list of the report’s top 100 cities if your travel plans go beyond these.

10. London, United Kingdom

London offers everything from museums and historical attractions to world-class sports teams and energetic nightlife offerings. If you love theatre, this is the place to be! And with a record-breaking number of hotels, you can be sure the city has a robust tourist infrastructure that’s designed to cater to clientele from all over the world.

9. Barcelona, Spain

From shopping to fine dining to quirky architecture to beautiful beaches, Barcelona has something for everyone. To keep the city comfortable and desirable to visit, the city is pushing cruise ships out of the north port at the city’s center. Barcelona is ranked as Europe’s top cruise port, but advocates say this was a conscious choice that will help to make the city more sustainable and eco-friendly.

Adobe

8. New York City, US

There is only one American city that made it to the Top 10 of the City Destinations Index 2023, and it only makes sense that it would be the Big Apple. Few can resist this city’s charms. The Empire State Building, an exciting foodie scene, museums, the Statue of Liberty and so much more make this a destination both international and domestic travelers want to experience.

Adobe

7. Rome, Italy

Whether you come for the gelato, the Trevi Fountain, the shopping, the numerous picturesque piazzas, the Vatican, the Pantheon or the Colosseum, you can never run out of things to do in this beautiful and ancient capital city.

6. Berlin, Germany

This German jewel offers a modern vibe in a historic urban center. Tourists come for significant sites like the Brandenburg Gate, Checkpoint Charlie and the Holocaust memorial, but they also enjoy the city’s vibrant art scene and the many nightclubs that are regular hangouts for Berlin’s youthful demographic.

Adobe

5. Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Amsterdam is a tourist’s paradise, offering everything from museums to fine dining to beautiful parks and breathtaking architecture. Amsterdam is thoughtful about its approach to tourism, implementing a tourist tax known as “toeristenbelasting.” It’s designed to help to decrease overtourism and ensures that travelers contribute to the protection and preservation of the city.

Adobe

4. Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo is becoming a bustling tourist hub, entering the top 10 for the first time since the Top 100 City Destinations Index was created due to improved infrastructure. Its retail offerings, restaurants, and historical and cultural sites are world-class. However, the recent earthquake that hit Japan’s Noto Peninsula might slow down tourism for a while.

Adobe

3. Madrid, Spain

Madrid has worked hard to increase its appeal to tourists in recent years, including expanding its air travel and hotel offerings. And the city’s efforts seem to have paid off — tourism numbers are almost back at pre-pandemic levels. More than 806 million visitors came to Madrid in the month of December, seeking out the city’s music festivals, nightlife, shopping and museums.

Adobe

2. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai continues to grow in popularity. In 2022, Dubai saw a 97% increase in visitors when compared to 2021. Dubai offers a luxe travel experience including plenty of retail therapy and over 600 miles of beaches, including the world’s largest artificial island. It is also home to the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, which scrapes the sky at 2,722 feet tall.

1. Paris, France

Oui, oui: Paris earned the top slot for the most desirable travel destination, and with the city hosting the 2024 Olympic Games, it’s likely to be busier than ever this year.

The city recently added a tourist tax that will affect travelers in 2024 and beyond. Much like Amsterdam’s tourist tax, Paris’ version is meant to help to protect the city and its residents from the impacts of overtourism and also contribute to the sustainability of popular destinations.

Adobe

Are you ready to book a trip?

The top 10 cities to visit in the world, according to a new report originally appeared on Simplemost.com, helping make the most out of life.

