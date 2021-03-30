Five shows to binge in April

TUCSON ARIZ. — Looking to camp out on the couch and take down a show that will keep you up way too late and help you procrastinate from doing more important tasks? Here are five shows to stream.

THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER



Premise: Two B-team Avengers get-togethers in the aftermath of "Avengers: Endgame" to set their personal lives in order and rediscover what it means to be a hero.

Stars: Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Emily VanCamp, Daniel Bruhl.

Service: Disney+.

Why it's impossible to stop watching: While the show isn't as innovative or appealing as "WandaVision," it does push the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe storyline ahead in meaningful ways. The series debuted March 19 and new episodes come out each Friday.

YOUNG ROCK



Premise: Dwayne Johnson looks back at his formative years in an interview set in 2032 when he is running for president.

Stars: Dwayne Johnson, Randall Park, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua.

Service: Peacock.

Why it's impossible to stop watching: Johnson's appeal radiates throughout the show. It's fascinating to peek into his childhood and teen years growing up as the son of a pro wrestler in Hawaii, as well as his college experience in Miami. The show debuted Feb. 16 and the season finale is scheduled to drop Tuesdays until May 4.

SUPERMAN AND LOIS



Premise: The "Supergirl" spinoff recasts the hero as a family man who has quit the Metropolis newspaper life and taken Lois and his twin teen boys to live in Kansas.

Stars: Tyler Hoechlin, Bitsie Tulloch, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Jordan Elsass, Alexander Garfin.

Service: The CW.

Why it's impossible to stop watching: It's always refreshing to see a new take on Superman, and CW put the show into the right hands, bringing back fond memories of "Lois & Clark." The series debuted on Feb. 23 and new episodes come out every week on Tuesday.

COUPLES THERAPY



Premise: A peek into real-life therapy sessions in which three couples share their struggles in trying to hold their relationships together.

Stars: Orna Guralnik.

Service: Showtime.

Why it's impossible to stop watching: The couples hold back nothing as they spar against one another, attempt to use Dr. Orna Guralnik as a shield and weapon, and break down emotionally at times. Guralnik also shares her frustrations with the process in therapy sessions of her own. Season 2 debuts April 18.

BRIDGERTON



Premise: Set in 1813 during England's Regency era, members of the royal court jostle for prime marriage positions, with backstabbing and rumor-mongering galore.

Stars: Rege-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor, Julie Andrews, Claudia Jessie.

Service: Netflix.

Why it's impossible to stop watching: With diverse casting, sharp writing, and subdued but passionate performance, this is a fascinating show to sink into. The lingering mystery of the identity of gossip-spreader Lady Whistledown is also an excellent hook.

This story was first published by Phil Villarreal at KGUN.