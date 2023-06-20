Your Healthy Family: You have options to feel better about your smile

Do you ever think about everything that comes with a smile? Science tells us that smiling helps relieve stress, and negative emotions. The brain often releases endorphins, serotonin, and dopamine, but often we might be so busy feeling the emotions that prompted that smile, we can take those benefits for granted. Sadly, not everyone is comfortable smiling, for many different reasons.

Dr. Fred Guerra, DMD with Guerra Dental in Colordo Springs says, “One of the main reasons we see people in the dental office is some embarrassment. They're embarrassed about their smile and it can be anything from someone that had a traumatic incident and they broke a front tooth, or they have multiple damaged front teeth. As a result they don't like their smile, they don't like how they look in pictures and they want to know what a dentist can do for them.”

Dr. Guerra says there are a variety of options available to dentists these days, and if you want help with your smile, it’s really a matter of your dentist deciding what option is best for you.

“Oftentimes we get the question am I a good candidate for veneers? They may or may not be and without getting into all the aspects of whether they are a good candidate for veneers, implants, and the bottom line is the dentist is there to assess what they can do to give this person back their smile and self-confidence.”

Those many options can address a wide range of issues and come with a variety of costs. Dr. Guerra says when weighing the options a dentist will give you, it’s good to consider the long-term benefits of feeling comfortable with your smile. “We've had folks come in that were missing some teeth and dental implants were the best solution. We have some folks that have come in with some dark stained or discolored teeth and they may have needed veneers to enhance the cosmetics. What we want to do is try and figure out what's best for this individual patient. I try to explain to people that it's really an investment in their smile. A cost is something that goes away and you have to pay for it over and over, like a vacation. An investment is something that you're going to get the benefit out of for many years, and we'd like to have people coming to the dentist to invest in their smiles.”

If you have questions about making improvements to your smile, make sure to follow up with your dentist.

