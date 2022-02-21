Your Healthy Family: Women's heart health, can you exercise too much?

COLORADO SPRINGS — In this Your Healthy Family we're continuing to focus on women's heart health as part of Heart Month. In our last story we talked about the importance of knowing you numbers as you age like blood pressure and cholesterol.

This story touches on the important of exercise, and how to go about it. Dr. Shona Velamakanni a cardiologist with the NCH Heart Institute says “The recommended amount of exercises per the American heart association is about 150 minutes per week so about 30 minutes five times a week would be great.”

If physical activity is new to you remember to ease into it. Taking a measured approach and not overdoing it can make sure you don’t do more harm than good, that can result in extreme soreness, injury and discouragement which can then often lead to giving up. Dr. Velamakanni says, “When you’re doing over several hours of cardio throughout the week, it can actually tax your body and result in more inflammation. There's data to show overexercising can be as difficult on your body as someone who's very sedentary."