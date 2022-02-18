Your Healthy Family: When should women begin to pay attention to their blood pressure?

COLORADO SPRINGS — In this Your Healthy Family, part of February and Heart Month month we are focusing women's heart health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ) heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States, accounting for about one in every five female deaths.

There are some basic things women should be aware of when it comes to their heart health especially as they age.

Dr. Shona Velamakanni a cardiologist with the NCH Heart Institute says there are some basic things women should be aware of when it comes to their heart health and blood pressure especially as they age into their their 50’s and 60’s.

"Basically, in most of a woman’s early life, their blood pressure is very well-controlled. But as they are approaching menopause and beyond menopause, their risk for high blood pressure really increases. So it’s important for them to know their numbers and check their blood pressure periodically.”

Besides having an annual physical, blood pressure can also be easily and frequently monitored at home with fairly inexpensive home blood pressure cuffs available at most stores that do all the work for you. Then, you just need to know what numbers to be looking for.

“We diagnose high blood pressure as anything higher than 120 over 80. When the numbers start to go up, that’s really when they need to see their doctor and start looking at interventions to control their blood pressure," Dr. Velamakanni said.

Dr. Velamakanni also says you will always get a more accurate blood pressure reading at your doctors office. If you have any questions about your heart health make sure to follow up with a doctor.