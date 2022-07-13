Your Healthy Family: What is the right sunscreen to prevent sunburn and aging?

This week in Your Healthy Family, we are focusing on protecting your skin from damaging UV rays from the sun.

In this story we are reminding you about some of the basics of sunscreen and exactly how it works to protect your skin.

The first reminder especially if you are new to living in southern Colorado at elevation is how much more sun exposure we get.

Registered nurse Andrea Tankersley with Rejuvenate Med Spa in Colorado Springs says,

“Sunscreen is really important in Colorado because we are closer to the sun. Our high altitude gives us more ultraviolet (UV) exposure that is about 36% higher than what we are exposed to at sea level. So it's really important here because our skin needs to be protected from the damaging ultraviolet rays that we get.”

We always talk about sunscreen in terms of avoiding sunburn, but UV rays can also take a cumulative toll on your skin even if you're not getting burned.

Andrea says, “These damages rays affect the aging of our skin and can cause wrinkles, discoloration and eventually sagging of the skin. The sun is damaging not only in terms of skin cancer but also aging.”

The basic must haves when it comes to sunscreen is to only use SPF 30 or higher, that has broadband protection from both UVA and UVB. Inside those guidelines Andrea says there are two types of sunscreen that work differently. “One creates a physical barrier and the other creates a chemical barrier from the sun. The physical barrier sunscreens reflect the damaging rays of the sun away from your skin. The chemical barrier absorbs and prevents the sun’s rays from penetrating the skin.”

Rejuvenate Med Spa is a proud sponsor of Your Healthy Family