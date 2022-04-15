Watch
CommunityBrand SpotlightYour Healthy Family

Actions

Your Healthy Family: What does a para-triathlete who's done it all, do now?

Melissa has run marathons before, in New York City and as one part of an Iron Man Triathlon.
Posted at 6:39 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 20:40:42-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — This coming Monday, September 18th is the 2022 Boston Marathon. Certainly, having the ability to complete a marathon is a pretty good indicator of a healthy life. One Colorado Springs woman will be running in Boston on Monday, and it’s fair to say she’s not the average marathoner.

Para-triathlete Melissa Stockwell is ditching her swimsuit and bike for the big event.

Melissa tells me, “It’s the Boston marathon! People dream about this race for it’s like their life‘s dream to run it and here I am having the opportunity to do it so it’s pretty amazing.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your Healthy Family Partners

Aesthetics - Rejuvenate Medspa Cardiology - UCHealth Heart and Vascular Care Charitable Giving - UCHealth Memorial Hospital Foundation Dental - Guerra Dental Functional Medicine - Dr. Kurt's Place Gastroenterology - Gastroenterology Associates of Colorado Springs Hearing Devices - Hearing Consultants of Colorado Springs Neurology - UCHealth Neurology Oncology - UCHealth Cancer Care and Hematology Orthopedics - UCHealth Orthopedics Primary Care - UCHealth Primary Care Urgent Care - UCHealth Urgent Care Vein & Vascular Disease - American Vein & Vascular Weight Loss - Dr. Kells' Weight Loss
NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation

About Brand Spotlight

Brand Spotlight offers useful, valuable information from select sponsors on these pages. This content is not produced or endorsed by this station.