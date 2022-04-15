Your Healthy Family: What does a para-triathlete who's done it all, do now?

COLORADO SPRINGS — This coming Monday, September 18th is the 2022 Boston Marathon. Certainly, having the ability to complete a marathon is a pretty good indicator of a healthy life. One Colorado Springs woman will be running in Boston on Monday, and it’s fair to say she’s not the average marathoner.

Para-triathlete Melissa Stockwell is ditching her swimsuit and bike for the big event.

Melissa tells me, “It’s the Boston marathon! People dream about this race for it’s like their life‘s dream to run it and here I am having the opportunity to do it so it’s pretty amazing.”