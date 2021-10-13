Your Healthy Family: UCHealth patient diagnosed at age 33 with rare form of breast cancer

COLORADO SPRINGS — As we continue with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we're sharing the story of a young woman and mother of five who is just beginning her fight.

Ivy Sanchez only recently moved from Colorado Springs to Raton, New Mexico, to help care for her mother, who has stage four COPD and needed help. Ivy says that when she got the news she had cancer, “I couldn't wrap my head around it. I didn't want to believe it, yeah it's been hard.”

Ivy says the diagnosis came as a shock. She is in her early 30's and has so many things to live for. “We're trying to stay positive so just look at the positive stuff, just keep trucking. I have no choice; I have five children, so I have to get through it.”

Ivy says that in early August she was sick and had to be hospitalized. As doctors ran tests and tried to figure out what was wrong, that led to MRIs and CT-scans, which revealed a large lump in one of her breasts. “They did a biopsy and they told me I had stage three grade three triple negative breast cancer, which is a rare breast cancer that only affects 15% of women in the world. It's a little hard to treat because they don't know where it stems from.”

In our next story, Ivy talks about some of the early warning signs of breast cancer she did notice but were so easy to dismiss, and the challenges she is facing over the next year and half of treatment.

