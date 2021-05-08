Your Healthy Family: UCHealth bringing vaccine outreach clinics to public places in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — In their efforts to help end the pandemic, not only is UCHealth now taking walk-ins age16 and older at their vaccine clinic at the Memorial Administration Center (MAC) building on East Pikes Peak in Colorado Springs, they are also taking the vaccines into our community.

On Thursday, Carolyn Carroll Flynn, RN, who is the manager of UCHealth’s vaccine clinics in the south region told me that this year, Nurses Week is more meaningful than ever. “The last year has been one of the most profound years any nurse has had in their career. Whether it's caring for patients at the bedside or delivering vaccines with patients - it's a mission.”

I asked Carolyn about slowing vaccine rates in El Paso County, and she has some thoughts for those who are still hesitant about getting a vaccine, whether it's a fear of needles, general uncertainty, or you simply think science is too new. “If it's a fear of needles, this is one of the easiest shots I've given in my career. It's a small needle, it's not a big needle. Regarding the science being too new, I would by say yes it (vaccine development) was expedited, but I read an article earlier this week that said when the Asian flu came out in the late 1950s, that vaccine was expedited too. So, this is not necessarily new, but it is new to us in our lifetime.”

And if you are looking for more evidence or data, Carolyn points out the difference between those rushed to get vaccinated early on, and those who are filling hospital beds now. “The science is true; it has shown itself to be effective. We are seeing mortality rates in the elderly dropped precipitously. Why? Because they got vaccinated and now they are not getting COVID. What we're seeing in our hospitals now is a much younger demographic. It's preventable; the vaccine makes that preventable. Those are the kinds of conversations I think any one of us can have with our friends, neighbors and family members (who are hesitant). Just talk facts.”

If you have decided against a vaccine, that certainly is a personal choice that should be respected. But, if you’re simply unsure and have questions, stop by the clinic to speak with someone.

Carolyn says, “We want to get the shot out to the people. You can come here at the MAC on East Pikes Peak, and we are going to start coming to you. On Saturday, May 8th, we will be at UCHealth Park, for the Vibes Fan Fest (from noon to 3 p.m.). We are setting up a tent and will be vaccinating people there. Next week, we're going to Cerberus Brewing Co., (702 W. Colorado Ave. on Thursday May 13th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday May 14th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) during lunch hours and offer a vaccine to patrons. So come in, have some lunch and get a vaccine. You might even want to have a beverage after - that's up to you. The point now really is let's get the vaccine out as much as we can, vaccinate as many people as we can, and get this world back to normal.”

