Your Healthy Family: Tula tubes, easier new option for ear tubes for kids

DENVER — In today's Your Healthy Family we're learning about a new procedure that is helping small children dealing with persistent ear infections that is fast and less invasive than surgery.

The traditional procedure has been to place tubes in the ear in a surgical procedure that requires a visit to a hospital, or surgery center and fasting and general anesthesia.

There's a new procedure that can be performed by an ENT (ear, nose and throat) doctor, at their offices while your child is awake. The procedure involved using a local numbing solution and a specially-designed system called "Tula" where the doctor can place the ear tubes quickly while the parent can be with the child in the office through the procedure.

Dr John Bangiyev , a pediatric ENT with Rocky Mountain Pediatric Specialists says, "If you're seeing your little ones constantly coming down with ear infections, or asking you to repeat yourself or they just don't seem be hearing all that all that well, bring them in and we’ll take a look in those ears. If they're a good candidate for the Tula ear tubes and they're extremely cooperative, this may be a good procedure for you."

Dr. Bangiyev also says the procedure usually takes less than 30 minutes and since there is no general anesthesia the child generally can resume their typical activities the same day.

If your little one is not a candidate for the Tula tube procedure the standard ear tubes procedure is still an option to find the relief you need.