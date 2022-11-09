Your Healthy Family: The slow slide into obesity

COLORADO SPRINGS — How many of us feel like we are living our best lives on a day to day basis, whether that be on a physical, mental, or spiritual basis? Today we’re kicking off the story of a Colorado Springs man who has been at rock bottom physically before he decided he’d had enough, and found a way to turn it around.

Ken LeVears served his country in the Air Force and was accustomed to being in shape through hard work in the gym for much of his life. Then a few years before he wrapped his time in the service the daily stress of teaching and starting his own business at the same time slowly catching up with him.

Ken says, “I was teaching out at the Air Force Institute of Technology for about three years, and I was slowly getting really out of shape. I'd started up my own business and so I'd go to work every day and do my 8 hours and then I went home and did another 6- to 8 hours of coding. I'm a software developer which is probably the number one most out of shape group of people out there. I got just miserably out of shape and fortunately I was close to retirement so I was able to retire without suffering any consequences. Then I got out (of the Air Force) and I continued to teach for another four and half years, and honestly I was very sedentary and I ate whatever the heck I wanted to eat. Then the pandemic started and that is when you know my wife and I both went from a bad situation to a worse situation.”

(Written article still in progress)

