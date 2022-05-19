Watch
Your Healthy Family: The music that inspires surgeons might surprise you

Posted at 8:45 AM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 10:45:32-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — A recent study shows doctors who rock out in the operating room actually have better surgical performance.

The study found that not only can listening to music enhance a surgeon's performance; loud rock music had the most beneficial impact.

The study by researchers at Germany's Heidelberg University tested novice surgeons performing laparoscopic procedures by blasting AC/DC hits like "TNT" and "Highway to Hell." The results showed that the hard rock significantly improved both the accuracy and speed of tasks performed, particularly when played at a high volume.

“I believe it,” Dr. Timothy Pawlik, a Surgical Oncologist at Ohio State University, said.

He said he listens to all kinds of music in the operating room.

"Everything from country, to pop, to hard rock, to christian," he said. "I think there is a very therapeutic nature to music for not only the caregivers, but the patients. When you're listening to music, you're almost kind of in a zone.”

Is Dr. Pawlik a hard rock kind of doc?

"At the appropriate volume," he said. "I want to make sure people don't have the impression they're at a rock concert. But yeah, I play some hard rock in the operating room all the time.

