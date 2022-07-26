Your Healthy Family: The health benefits training for a big event

COLORADO SPRINGS — In this Your Healthy Family we're talking about the never-ending quest to remain active and fit. Sometimes to keep an exercise routine on track you need to shake things up. Tired of running on the treadmill? If you like to mountain bike our southern Colorado trails and want to challenge yourself on a new level, there's a perfect event coming in September you should consider putting on your list and signing up for.

Sean Warner is the President and Owner of The Warner Group , a Colorado Springs based real estate company. He’s also a military veteran who loves living in the Pikes Peak region.

Sean says, “I am retired from the 10th Special Forces Group. I have been stationed at a lot of army posts in the United States and around the world, and this was the most beautiful. It came down to being promoted or retiring, and I chose retirement and to never leave this beautiful state.”

This year, Sean is also a competitor in the Pikes Peak APEX , sponsored by RockShox . It’s a 4-day mountain bike challenge stage race September 22nd through 25th held right here on some of the best terrain in the country, that’s right here in our backyard.

The race draws professional riders from all over the country racing for purse money, but it's also for non-professional riders like Sean who want to tackle a challenge. When I asked Sean what his goals were for the race he told me, “This is what I say, I'm a completer, not a competor.”

The Warner Group is back as a race sponsor again, sponsoring this year's stage 1 race that is a time trial in Palmer Park. Sean is a perfect example of how entering a race can and should mean a different goal for every rider. Sean says, “All my goals are personal. I want to go out there and visit trails, be in the mountains and to race, just to lose some weight and to get fit. It’s a great event, there's a lot of energy. You can set your own goals, challenge yourself. That’s one of the ways that I have kept my personal physical fitness up-to-date over the years is signing up for races like this and giving it a shot. You'd be surprised at how well you might do.”

So if you want to sign up and put that goal on the calendar to challenge yourself, Sean says don't be intimidated that there will be professional riders on the course putting on a show and racing for money. “The pros will come out and ride and do their thing, that's their profession. But race officials actually also prefer a large number of non-pros. This is a great event for a mountain biker or first time racer to just attempt a race. There's no pressure, you just go out and have fun.”

That said, this is a physically demanding multi-day challenge that you will want to train for, just like Sean is. So far this year Sean says, “My wife Bobbi and I have been doing sporadic rides, we usually ride 2 to 3 times a week. I supplement that with some weight training. What is challenging me right now is I have some pretty worn out knees so it's a little bit of a struggle. I have also been doing a lot of stretching and things like that. About 6 weeks out I will get more regimented when it comes to my diet and my racing, so I'm about to kick it into high gear.”