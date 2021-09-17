Watch
CommunityBrand SpotlightYour Healthy Family

Actions

Your Healthy Family: Study Shows Suicide Attempts Among Girls Increased During Pandemic

items.[0].videoTitle
Data shows suspected suicide attempts among girls, 11-17 during February and March of this year increased by 51% compared to the same period in 2019.
Posted at 8:11 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 10:11:28-04

CLEVELAND, OHIO — September is Suicide Awareness Prevention Month. And according to a study released by the CDC, girls between the ages of 12 and 17 years old appeared to be most at risk during the pandemic.

In fact, data shows suspected suicide attempts during February and March of this year increased by 51% compared to the same period in 2019.

“There’s a lot of hormonal changes that happen and impact their brain, the brain maturation changes and you can see a lot of the girls starting to gain maturity early,” explained Tatiana Falcone, MD, child and adolescent psychiatrist for Cleveland Clinic Children’s. “So, we see a lot of attempts and I think that’s what you’re seeing.”

Dr. Falcone said suicide is preventable, which is why it’s so important for parents to notice early signs of depression.

For example, their child may have a sudden drop in grades, start sleeping more or acting withdrawn, become moody and irritable and talk about feeling hopeless or having nothing to live for.

Dr. Falcone said parents shouldn’t hesitate to talk to their children if they think something is wrong – having an open dialogue is important.

She also recommends monitoring their cellphone and social media use, especially since cyber bullying is such a big issues these days.

“When you start giving the privilege to your kid to use a cell phone, you should be teaching them good use of their cellphone, like what are the appropriate apps they should have, how long they should use the cell phone and what are some of the apps that are not good,” said Dr. Falcone.

She said if you suspect your child is at risk for suicide or their mood isn’t improving, you should talk to a medical professional.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your Healthy Family Partners

Cardiology - UCHealth Heart and Vascular Care Charitable Giving - UCHealth Memorial Hospital Foundation Dental - Guerra Dental Functional Medicine - Dr. Kurt's Place Gastroenterology - Gastroenterology Associates of Colorado Springs Hearing Devices - Hearing Consultants of Colorado Springs Neurology - UCHealth Neurology Oncology - UCHealth Cancer Care and Hematology Orthopedics - UCHealth Orthopedics Physical Therapy - Colorado Center for Orthopaedic Excellence Primary Care - UCHealth Primary Care Senior Care - Rocky Mountain PACE Urgent Care - UCHealth Urgent Care Vein & Vascular Disease - American Vein & Vascular Weight Loss - Dr. Kells' Weight Loss
KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards

About Brand Spotlight

Brand Spotlight offers useful, valuable information from select sponsors on these pages. This content is not produced or endorsed by this station.