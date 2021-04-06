Your Healthy Family: Study shows pregnancy outcomes may be down globally during pandemic

A new study suggests the pandemic may have worsened pregnancy outcomes for mothers and their babies across the globe.

British researchers reviewed 40 published studies across 17 countries that included data from more than six million pregnancies.

They found the rates of stillbirth and maternal death increased by nearly a *third* during the pandemic.

Also, of the 10 studies that included an analysis on maternal mental health, six reported an increase in postpartum depression, anxiety or both.

The scientists say that overall the outcomes were worse in low- and middle-income countries.

