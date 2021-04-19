Your Healthy Family: Step by step how to self schedule a COVID vaccine with UCHealth

COLORADO SPRINGS — UCHealth is now offering online self-scheduling for adults seeking a COVID-19 vaccination. The health system began offering the simplified self-scheduling option for the general public on April 12.

Anyone 18 and older is now able to choose an open appointment time and clinic location that is most convenient for them. UCHealth will open general scheduling to Coloradans age 16 and older on May 3.

Self-scheduling is easy, and people do not need to be a UCHealth patient to receive a vaccine.

To find available appointments, please use My Health Connection [uchealth.org] , UCHealth’s online patient portal, and click on Appointments > Schedule Appointment. Anyone who does not have a My Health Connection account can create one at uchealth.org; UCHealth’s vaccine hotline is also available for people who do not have access to a smartphone or computer in English at 720.462.2255 and Spanish (Español) at 844.945.2508.

“Because of high demand, it may take several weeks before appointments are widely available,” said Joel Yuhas, president and CEO of UCHealth Memorial. “UCHealth will be adding new appointment times daily around 9 a.m., so please check back if you don’t find an open date or time that works for you.”

UCHealth’s clinics are able to administer up to 40,000 vaccinations each week, and the health system is the largest provider of vaccines in Colorado. UCHealth has administsered 504,700 total vaccine doses.

Across Colorado, nearly 1.3 million people [covid19.colorado.gov] have been fully immunized, and UCHealth has administered more than 463,000 total doses. The majority of seniors across our state have now been vaccinated.

Clinical trials have shown that the vaccines can prevent 100% of deaths from COVID-19 and also prevent most severe illness that can lead to hospitalization. UCHealth has been providing Moderna and Pfizer at its clinics, with the vast majority being Pfizer.

Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director of infection prevention and control at UCHealth, said it’s important that everyone who wants a vaccine can easily receive one. For those who are hesitant, she says, “The vaccine has proven to be very safe, and getting it can protect not only you but your family and friends as well. If you have concerns, please talk to your provider or to people who have already received their vaccine. Ask them their experience and what it was like. These personal stories from friends and family are very helpful to those who may have questions.”

Additional information about the vaccine can be found on the COVID-19 vaccine page on the UCHealth website [uchealth.org] .

UCHealth is a proud sponsor of Your Healthy Family