Your Healthy Family: Recent Pfizer study shows effectiveness of COVID vaccine

COLORADO SPRINGS — In this Your Healthy Family we're looking at the results of a couple of recent studies.

The first is a new study sponsored by Pfizer that finds the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine may have prevented thousands of hospitalizations. The study found the Pfizer COVID vaccine prevented nearly 700,000 hospitalizations during its roll-out in 2021. The vaccine also prevented 8-point-7-million symptomatic cases, and more than 110,000 deaths. The vaccine is also credited with saving more than $30 billion dollars in healthcare costs. The study excluded the impact of the omicron variant which emerged in the U.S. at the end of 2021.

There's a new case study that found some herbal supplements should be taken with caution the case report described a 56-year-old woman who started a regimen of six times the recommended dose of hemp oil and mixed in berberine four months later she began to experience dizziness and fainting and was diagnosed with a dangerous heart arrhythmia after an EKG showed a rapid heartbeat originating in the ventricles doctors identified the cause to be the herbal supplements.

The patient was taken off of all supplements during a hospital stay and after a three-month follow-up, she had no new episodes of dizziness or fainting and her EKG was normal.

If you have questions about taking supplements or vitamins or vaccines, remember your doctor is a great resource who can help guide your decisions.