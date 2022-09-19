Watch Now
Your Healthy Family: Pikes Peak Apex race begins this week in CO Springs

Sean Warner with the Warner Group a sponsor of the race is ready to ride, despite training challenges this year.
Posted at 5:23 PM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 19:27:05-04

We are just days away from world class mountain bike racing coming to Colorado Springs and what's so amazing about the Pikes Peak APEX, sponsored by RockShox held right here on our world class trails is that spectating isn't your only option - you can actually get out and ride!

Several weeks ago, we introduced you to Sean Warner, who will be participating in this year’s race that kicks off Thursday at Palmer Park. The Warner Group, Sean’s real estate company is sponsoring that opening stage.

Your Healthy Family: The health benefits of training for a big event

Sean is months away from knee replacement surgery so while his training has been more limited than what he would like he’s not letting that stop him from being part of this amazing event in our community, and it’s something you should think about too.

If you're interested in learning more about the Pikes Peak APEX sponsored by RockShox, and registering before midnight tonight, (Monday September 19th) seeing if you want to go to their website (HERE) https://www.pikespeakapex.com/

