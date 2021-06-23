Your Healthy Family: Pedal our Past, week 4 the Cragmor Loop

COLORADO SPRINGS — Week 4 of Pedal our Past brings us the Cragmor Loop, where you will find a little bit of everything from tuberculosis sanitoria to Hollywood, and from industrial history to education, plus the flood of 1935.

This 8.8 mile loop begins at the Lincoln School on Cascade Ave, just off Fillmore. Lincoln Elementary School was built in 1948 (although here was an older Lincoln school on South Cascade from 1886 to 1920). As families continue moving to suburbs, this school closed in 2013 then shortly after was redeveloped with shops, a brewery, offices, and restaurants. The site is now a community gathering spot.

The second stop is just south on Cascade, where you will learn that Marie Glockner funded a sanatorium in memory of her husband Albert who succumbed to the disease in 1888. This Catholic institution opened in 1888. By 1905 there was a 38-room sanatorium and 18-room general hospital.

Come Pedal Our Past and celebrate Colorado Springs’ 150th anniversary cruising along on wheels! Choose the historic loop (or all of them) that fits you and your family and friends, your fitness level and your curiosity about our community.

There are lots of ways to participate! Individuals, families, educational groups, businesses, groups of friends, date nights can ALL have fun with Pedal Our Past. And in the process, explore the unique, fun and fascinating story of the people, places and events of the past 150 years that got us to where we are today!

Guide yourself on a historic tour through a neighborhood or join a group ride. Tackle part of a tour or challenge yourself with more than one. Follow our Facebook and Instagram for fun challenges and share your photos and experiences with the hashtag #PedalOurPast to enter a drawing for fabulous prizes!

Bicycles are the perfect tool to explore a city: They are fast enough that you can cover some ground, slow enough that you can really see things, nimble enough that you can stop at a moment’s notice, and open not just to sights, but to scents, sounds, tastes, and tactile and kinetic elements too. So there’s no better way to experience the history of the city in its landscape than a tour by bike!

These routes are intended to serve as a taste of both bicycling in Colorado Springs and our rich and varied history. They are far from comprehensive. If you want more, you can visit City Bike Maps | Colorado Springs for ALL our great bike trails and routes and the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum - CSPM (link is external) can help you plot your OWN bicycle tour through history!