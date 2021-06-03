Your Healthy Family: Pedal our Past - Biking the Legacy Loop, the vision of General William Jackson Palmer

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Legacy Loop is the first featured route that is part of, "Pedal Our Past" celebrating Colorado Springs history throughout June for Bike Month. The Legacy Loop begins and ends at Legacy Plaza just off Fontanero and Recreation way. It's a 10 mile, relatively flat ride with 14 historic stops this week, and the legacy loop itself has its own history.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers says, “The legacy loop is a vision of General Palmer he founded Colorado Springs 150 years ago. Here was a guy who had a tremendous vision for parks and outdoor recreation and what that would mean to this city. He also had a vision that there would be a 10-mile loop around the city. That isn’t possible now with the growth we’ve had, but we have a 10-mile loop around the downtown area.”

And if you're looking for a place to take a break and grab some food or drinks, Stop 8 this week is the perfect place. Mayor Suthers explains how the 500 block of South Tejon got its nickname. “When you're downtown you can go to the Trolley Block. This block is now the place to be in Colorado Springs. It’s a couple blocks from the new stadium, with restaurants and pubs and it used to be the trolley barn until the 1930s when the trolley station was removed.”

To learn more about Pedal Our Past and Celebrate our city’s history throughout June for Bike Month, you can visit https://coloradosprings.gov/pedalourpast for detailed maps and historic information about the stops on each route.

KOAA is highlighting one historic loop each week during the month of June. This is the first of the series and will serve to introduce the event while highlighting our city’s Sesquicentennial. This story will highlight the Legacy Loop and point out the “Trolley Block” stop in particular.

Next week, we’ll tell you all about the Hillside route.