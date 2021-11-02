Your Healthy Family: November is here, let your beard grow for Men's Health Awareness

COLORADO SPRINGS — November is Men's Health Awareness Month and also an excuse for men to put down their razor, let their facial hair grow to raise awareness about men's health issues.

Broadly this month is meant to cast a wide net of men's health issues, that includes mental health, suicide prevention, heart health, obesity, and prostate, testicular and lung cancer.

Some of us at News5, myself included, have chosen to grow beards and raise money to support The American Cancer Society. We have also teamed with our sister station Denver7 and called our statewide effort, No Shave Colorado .

While we are focusing our facial fund raising efforts on cancer, all month long in Your Healthy Family I will be sharing stories on many of the important health issues facing men particularly. One thing all of these men's health issues have in common is that men in general like to put off our annual physicals and health screenings or even health issues until it's too late.

In 2016 I did my first men’s health stories with Dr. Ian Tullberg, who is the Urgent Care Medical Director for UCHeatlh who told me men are more likely to not take the best care of ourselves when it comes to going to the doctor and proactively managing our health. "We just don't for some odd reason, only about 50% of men actually see a doctor on a regular basis for check ups, and lab work. Sometimes we are lazy, other times we might make up this excuse or that, but no excuse is worth dying early for."

I'm looking forward to bringing more awareness to men's health stories throughout the month. I know it's something I always learn from and find better ways to try and care for my health.

