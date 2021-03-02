Your Healthy Family: Losing weight after menopause

COLORADO SPRINGS — March 1st is the first official day of spring, so 3 months into 2021, If your new year's resolution was to lose weight and live a healthier lifestyle, how that going? If it’s fallen by the wayside, what better time to get back on the wagon than the first day of spring?

If you need a story of inspiration, I have one for you. 58-year-old Angela Gainer like so many of us been on a weight loss roller coaster for most of her life. Angela says, “I was always told I was fat. It was kind of the family joke. I was always a little overweight I looked at pictures of myself and I would think I was perfectly normal looking. I looked a little like a fire hydrant, not because I was fat but because I was short and round. But, I had it in my head that there was something terribly wrong with me because of that. Interestingly enough, I never associated it with the food I ate.”

Through her life, Angela lost weight, and gained weight. She had a strong sense of good food, and nutritious food, but portion control was often a problem. Like many, Angela tried many of the popular diets. “I tried paleo, keto, I tried the blood type diet, I tried intermittent fasting and so many things that work so well for many people, did not work for me.”

Then Angela says a new challenge came along. “Menopause hit, and then you chub up. I'm like a lot of people, I gained a little more than I had before and then you think, ‘I don't know what to do anymore.’”

Helping clients dealing with weight issues during and after menopause is something Dr. Kristen Kells, D.C., B.S.c. and her staff at Dr. Kells' Weight Loss in Colorado Springs say they are passionate about. “Menopause is very real, and our hormone levels decrease as we age,

We work specifically with nutraceuticals, amino acids, herbs, to help boost that, and the food plan helps boost those antiaging hormones. There is some reality there that most people will gain weight during it (menopause) and gain belly fat, that's a completely different beast than fat under the skin.”

Angela knew Dr. Kells personally, and one day asked her about her program. Angela recalls, “I knew what kind of person she is and I asked about her program just kind of casually, and does it work for menopausal women, because I don’t see anything working for menopausal women. She said, 'That's what we specialize in.’”

Angela says, it’s the foundation structure and accountability of Dr. Kells' program that have helped her achieve an overall improved lifestyle and mindset and a smaller number on the scale. “Here's a program for me that is nutritionally sound and its quality food. Anything that did not include that was not something I would ever try. I found I wasn’t hungry at night and that was huge for me not to be craving food at night.”

Unlike many of her efforts in the past, Angela’s weight came off slowly through Dr. Kells’ program. “I'm a very, very slow loser. I'm still losing slowly but I knew this could be changing more than just the quantity of food I ate, and at what time of day when I had a really traumatic experience.”

When emotional challenges hit, it can be so easy for so many to fall back on comfort foods and bad habits. And when that happened to her while on Dr.Kells’ program, that’s when Angela says she discovered something new about herself. “A friend of mine was murdered and another friend - a trusted friend, was arrested for that murder. That was completely shocking, and I was in the middle of it in the sense that I was helping take care of the arrested person's children for a short time. One night, I found myself standing in front of the freezer, I don't remember walking to the freezer and opening it - but there I was looking at the coffee ice cream which is the holy grail by the way. Nothing is bad in life anymore, when you have coffee ice cream. I looked at it, and then the thought occurred to me, it was a real thought, that came from inside of me, that said, ‘This isn't going to help. You could do it - no one would blame you. You could call up the office and say, ‘Guess what happened to me? I fell off the wagon.’ and they would go ‘Yeah.’ But I was able to look at it and say, ‘Yeah, this isn't going to make it better. This won't get me where I want to go.’ So I did have some extra food, but it was green beans. I felt like I needed to be a little fuller in that moment, so I guess I still used food if you will, but it was just the understanding that my whole life - although I could know intellectually that there are things that I crave that are not really going to help - to be able to have the moment of pause and say, ‘I don't crave that (ice creme) enough anymore to have it be something that I even wanted.”

Dr. Kells says, “I'm proud of Angela. I’m proud of all my clients no matter what their journey looks like. The ups and the downs, we love them and there's never shame or judgment. Angela is so amazing in the sense that she took the time to understand herself in the process and to really engage in the process. She lost 35 lbs over the first several months, but it's that thing in her, where it's bigger and so much more important. It's about aging well and having a great life. It's crazy in the United States because we spend all these years building up wealth and ignoring our health for the sake of all those “to-do’s” and we hit 50, and we go, ‘Oh no’ and we're scared. Angela is rebuilding her health as a whole - that is powerful.”

