Your Healthy Family: Keys to a heart healthy diet

COLORADO SPRINGS — In this Your Healthy Family as we continue our focus on women's heart health as part of Heart Month - we've talked about knowing your numbers and the right amount of exercise, now we're hearing about the role your diet plays in heart health.

Dr. Shona Velamakanni a cardiologist with the NCH Heart Institute says "I usually ask my patents to make sure they're getting enough fruits and vegetables, lean meats, and we really want to avoid processed foods as much as possible."

When you do eat processed or packaged foods make sure you do your homework and scan those labels for the amounts of added ingredients.

"We went to make sure we're looking at labels any time we can. We want to look at the sodium content, the sugar content, and the saturated fat content. And try to minimize all those categories", says Dr. Velamakanni.

Many cardiologists recommend the Mediterranean diet, which consists of fish, lean meats, avocados and other fruits and vegetables, and whole grains as a great heart healthy option.