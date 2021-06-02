Your Healthy Family: June means get healthy, have fun on a bike and celebrate COS history at the same time

COLORADO SPRINGS — As a way to celebrate Colorado Springs’ Sesquicentennial (150th anniversary), Bike Month has transformed into a month-long celebration, June 1-30. The community is invited to Pedal Our Past to learn about and celebrate Colorado Springs’ history. This event will replace the annual Bike to Work Day event held every June.

People can ride any one of or all five neighborhood loops that highlight points of interest along the way.

The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum has identified points of interest on these five neighborhood routes. For the June 2021 Bike Month riders can stop at and learn about historic locations, sites and points of interest through temporary informational signs along the City’s trail system.

Bicycles are the perfect tool to explore a city: They are fast enough that you can cover some ground, slow enough that you can truly take in the sights and sounds. This is a great way for our community to get out and explore some of the significant and lesser-known highlights of our city’s history.

Visit ColoradoSprings.gov/PedalOurPast to explore routes and ways to Pedal Our Past