Your Healthy Family: Is hiring a weight loss coach the right move for you?

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you made a resolution to lose some weight in the new year I always feel it’s important about this time to ask, how's that going? No matter how you're trying to lose weight, or have tried to lose weight over the years and failed have you thought hiring a coach may be the key you've been missing?

Dr. Kristen Kells, D.C., B.S.c. owns Dr. Kells' Weight Loss in Colorado Springs. Her team helps people find success when it comes to losing weight and feeling better - where they have often failed in the past.

Dr. Kells says, “We all know we are in an obesity epidemic, only 12% of our country is considered metabolically healthy and we know that obesity and being overweight affects every part of our life.”

Losing weight and being metabolically healthy for most Americans continues to be a big challenge for many reasons. Dr. Kells says one challenge is, “We have all this information at our fingertips, we have apps we have Dr. Google, we have all of that and still research has shown it's (all) largely ineffective. If losing weight was as simple as putting an eating plan in front of somebody or reading a book, we would all be rich, thin and have happy marriages and perfect kids.”

What has shown to be highly effective, is investing in your efforts in the form of coaching. Dr. Kells says, “You have an 80% success rate for losing weight and getting healthy with a coach. When you have those moments where you need accountability, you need love, you need support, you need someone to remind you of why you're doing this.”

If the thought of paying someone to coach you through weight loss, just doesn't sound like something worth paying for here's a couple of things to consider. Dr. Kells says, “We are going to pay for our health on the front end or the back end that's the reality. Most investment companies will tell you (in retirement) to save a quarter of a million dollars - as a couple - for healthcare expenditures to manage your sickness, and that's with Medicare and with co-pays and insurance. We pay for our health, so do we want to pay for our health than by reactive measures or do we want to pay for it now with some health coaching?”

Dr. Kells also points out that there are many other aspects of our personal lives we might need help and we invest by hiring someone. Relationship or marriage counseling, financial planning for retirement are just a couple of examples.

While it may seem like people who appear healthy are just that way, or were able to discipline themselves, Dr. Kells says when it comes to succeeding at losing weight and keeping it off especially as we get older it takes help. “Losing weight takes time and there’s a complexity to it. There is crisis along the way and emotional eating. The mind game is such a big part of this journey. People that do get health coaching report improvements, that is what the data says. They also report improvements in spiritual health, cognitive health, emotional health, certainly physical health, relational health, that’s what it’s about. For me it's never been about looking a certain way or being able to best someone at the gym. For me it's about the mothers and fathers out there, I’m in the people business, people who want a better life. So having those goals in our mind of I want more energy, I want better relationships, I wanna play with my grandkids. That's where coaching comes in.”

What does an elite level athlete have to say about if you should think about paying for weigh a loss coach or not? Dr. Kells has played a huge role in supporting Adeline Gray’s journey as a world class wrestler - as the wellness advisor for USA wrestling since 2009 - and was the team chiropractor for USA Wrestling at two Olympic games.

Adeline says, “Look at your track record and if you are or someone who is fit and your body fat is where you want it and you feel confident and wonderful every single day, this (weight loss coaching) may not be the resource you need. You might be able to do this alone. But that's not most of us, and that's not me. I’m am an elite athlete and I need help, I need an environment where I can feel accountable, supported and cared for when it comes to my body and my health.”

Even Dr. Kells who traveled her own weight loss journey in her 30's losing 80 pounds says she didn't do it on her own. “I did not coach myself, I threw myself into learning from experts and I hired coaches. Then I researched and researched so I gained the information so that I could become a subject matter expert in my field. For twenty two years now I've devoted my life to this (helping others) but I have had a lot of help along the way. There is no way I could've done this on my own.”

Dr. Kells’ Weight Loss is a proud sponsor of Your Healthy Family