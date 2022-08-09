Watch Now
CommunityBrand SpotlightYour Healthy Family

Actions

Your Healthy Family: Is your child anxious about returning to school?

The idea of going back to school can cause anxiety for students.
Posted at 3:00 PM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 17:00:40-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — The idea of going back to school can cause anxiety for students.

"Even if your kid is excited about going back to school, it's OK and completely normal if all the sudden they start to feel anxiety," Jody Baumstein, a Licensed Therapist with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, said.

Pew Research reports that anxiety about school is one of the top issues for students.

"And I don't just mean gun violence, but I mean every day something bad or negative could happen in a child's life," Brandy Baker, a Licensed Clinical Psychologist with Intuition Wellness, said.

Baker said from elementary students to high schoolers, anxiety can present differently.

"I think one of the tricky parts as a parent or teacher, or someone working with a child, is to recognize if what we are actually seeing is anxiety, because it comes out in behaviors," Baker said.

Some common signs for parents and teachers to look out for:

  • Frequent worrying about school
  • Trouble concentrating
  • Frequent headaches or stomach aches with no known medical cause
  • Changes in eating or sleeping habits
  • Clinginess to caregivers
  • Changes in mood
  • Sweating, shaking or fast breathing when thinking about school
  • Not taking part in activities they normally enjoy
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your Healthy Family Partners

Aesthetics - Rejuvenate Medspa Cardiology - UCHealth Heart and Vascular Care Charitable Giving - UCHealth Memorial Hospital Foundation Dental - Guerra Dental Functional Medicine - Dr. Kurt's Place Gastroenterology - Gastroenterology Associates of Colorado Springs Hearing Devices - Hearing Consultants of Colorado Springs Neurology - UCHealth Neurology Oncology - UCHealth Cancer Care and Hematology Orthopedics - UCHealth Orthopedics Primary Care - UCHealth Primary Care Urgent Care - UCHealth Urgent Care Vein & Vascular Disease - American Vein & Vascular Institute Weight Loss - Dr. Kells' Weight Loss

Back to School

Back to School Supply Drive

About Brand Spotlight

Brand Spotlight offers useful, valuable information from select sponsors on these pages. This content is not produced or endorsed by this station.