Your Healthy Family: Is your child anxious about returning to school?

COLORADO SPRINGS — The idea of going back to school can cause anxiety for students.

"Even if your kid is excited about going back to school, it's OK and completely normal if all the sudden they start to feel anxiety," Jody Baumstein, a Licensed Therapist with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, said.

Pew Research reports that anxiety about school is one of the top issues for students.

"And I don't just mean gun violence, but I mean every day something bad or negative could happen in a child's life," Brandy Baker, a Licensed Clinical Psychologist with Intuition Wellness, said.

Baker said from elementary students to high schoolers, anxiety can present differently.

"I think one of the tricky parts as a parent or teacher, or someone working with a child, is to recognize if what we are actually seeing is anxiety, because it comes out in behaviors," Baker said.

Some common signs for parents and teachers to look out for: