Your Healthy Family: Important prevenative dental care for seniors

COLORADO SPRINGS — Following up on the problems that can creep up on our teeth as we get older, things like dry mouth, loss of bone, wear and tear and cracked teeth - one simple solution is to see your dentist more than twice a year as you age, says Dr. Fred Guerra with Guerra Dental in Colorado Springs who says it’s something his practice focuses on.

“It's very important to us that we get these folks in, oftentimes on our seniors we will do more than two cleanings a year. We have some seniors that come in every three months.”

Ageing can limit someone's ability to keep their teeth as clean as they would like, says Dr. Guerra which is where multiple cleanings a year from a professional can really help.

“They may have hand-eye coordination issues or arthritic conditions that prevent them from doing things (like brushing and flossing) the way they should, and they are coming and seeing my hygienists and getting their fluoride treatments. It's a high level of preventative care.”

Dr. Guerra says the reality is you are never too old to take care of your teeth even if that means getting some extra help from the dentist.

“Some people feel like after a certain age, they are too old for that kind of stuff. The reality is we've never seen someone in our office that's too old. I have done implants for patients in their 90’s but these people have a high level of desire to be able to maintain and chew their food just like they did when they were in the 30’s.”

If you have questions about when you should increase your regular dental check-ups as you age, follow up with your dentist.

