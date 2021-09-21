Watch
CommunityBrand SpotlightYour Healthy Family

Actions

Your Healthy Family: How Too Much Screen Time Can Impact a Child’s Vision

items.[0].videoTitle
Dr. Babiuch said they often refer to the issue as “digital eye strain” – which includes symptoms like headaches, dry eye feeling and blurry vision.
Posted at 9:52 AM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 11:52:01-04

CLEVELAND, OHIO — With more kids learning virtually for school, the amount of screen time has increased and research has shown that can cause issues for their eyes.

“This past year, almost a year and a half now, has been pretty rough on kids’ eyes. And not just kids, adults too, but in particular kids have been coming in with a lot of problems,” said Allison Babiuch, MD, pediatric ophthalmologist for Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

Dr. Babiuch said they often refer to the issue as “digital eye strain” – which includes symptoms like headaches, dry eye feeling and blurry vision.

Ideally, she said the best way to treat that is by cutting down on screen time. However, that’s not always possible, especially if the child is learning remotely.

If that’s the case, she recommends using the 20-20-20 rule. For every 20 minutes of screen time, you give your eyes a 20 second break and try to look 20 feet away.

“Other things you could do, depending on how severe your symptoms are, is trying to remember to blink, which can be hard to remind yourself to blink. But, even just resting your eyes, closing them for a few seconds can help. Some people do use artificial tears to help re-lubricate their eyes. Usually you don’t have to do that if you can take enough breaks and limit the screen time,” she said.

Dr. Babiuch said the good news is that symptoms related to digital eye strain are all temporary and shouldn’t cause any long-term side effects.

If your child’s vision problems persist, you should talk to an eye doctor.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your Healthy Family Partners

Cardiology - UCHealth Heart and Vascular Care Charitable Giving - UCHealth Memorial Hospital Foundation Dental - Guerra Dental Functional Medicine - Dr. Kurt's Place Gastroenterology - Gastroenterology Associates of Colorado Springs Hearing Devices - Hearing Consultants of Colorado Springs Neurology - UCHealth Neurology Oncology - UCHealth Cancer Care and Hematology Orthopedics - UCHealth Orthopedics Physical Therapy - Colorado Center for Orthopaedic Excellence Primary Care - UCHealth Primary Care Senior Care - Rocky Mountain PACE Urgent Care - UCHealth Urgent Care Vein & Vascular Disease - American Vein & Vascular Weight Loss - Dr. Kells' Weight Loss
KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards

About Brand Spotlight

Brand Spotlight offers useful, valuable information from select sponsors on these pages. This content is not produced or endorsed by this station.