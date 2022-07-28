Your Healthy Family: How Paula found success at losing weight

In this Your Healthy Family, we're talking about weight loss. If you've struggled with weight loss for a good part of your life, chances are you're fighting the battle on multiple fronts, because as we age the game changes.

Dr. Kristen Kells, D.C., B.S.c. owns Dr. Kells' Weight Loss in Colorado Springs. She and her team work closely with their patients, on a day by day basis, if needed, to help them form a healthy relationship with food.

Dr. Kells explains that helping her clients lose weight is more than just getting them to their goal, it’s about educating them. “What would be the best thing in the world is that you learn how to take charge of your own health and when you're middle aged, it's different, it's a lot of chemistry.”

For years Paula Eshnaur tells me she struggled with diets and exercise trying to lose weight.

“Pretty much after my first child I never really lost it. I have been on all the diets, I think I've tried them all, and i just got tired of failing. I felt like it just wasn’t going to happen for me, and I had to stop for my self esteem.”

So, Paula says she struggled through life, being heavier than she wanted to be and doing the best she could - until. “Until i saw the commercial for Dr Kells’ and something clicked. I told myself, ‘I have to try again, I have to give this a whirl.’ So, nervously I made an appointment and the rest is history.”

That history now includes losing nearly 65 pounds, and what a difference says Paula. “I have lost 63 pounds. I feel marvelous, I feel like I have the energy to conquer the world. My self-confidence is sky high and the energy is wonderful. I go on hikes with my girlfriend, and she took me to the Austin Bluffs Open Space and we got a little lost. We were on the other side of the mountain, but I did it I walked the whole 5 miles and I was so thrilled.”

