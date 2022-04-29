Your Healthy Family: How are parents feeling about vaccinating kids 6 months to 5 years-old?

CINCINNATI, OH — In this Your Healthy Family we're digging a little deeper into the topic of vaccinating young kids against COVID-19, and if a vaccine is approved for kids six months to five years old by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), how many parents might rush to get their kids the shot?

When Pfizer's COVID vaccine became available for kids five to eleven in October of 2021, cases were soaring and the mood of the country heading into the holidays was different.

Marin Ruffing, a mother in Ohio says, "Thanksgiving was coming up, Christmas was coming up. She was in school."

So Marin says she rushed to get her five year-old vaccinated. But now, "Since the numbers are down, we're not too concerned at this point."

So even if a vaccine is approved Marin says she may not rush to get her eight month old the shot. "Right now we don't feel that urgency."

Still a vaccine could soon be approved by the FDA and so far the initial trials are going well and experts seem to be dialing in the right dose for young kids.

Dr. Robert Frenck is the director of the vaccine research center, at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. "The vaccine is safe, the vaccine is effective, the vaccine is the best way for us to be able to move forward."

Cincinnati Children's is part of the trials for the Moderna vaccine in this age group and Dr. Frenck says vaccine hesitancy remains a problem. "Having a vaccine available for a younger age group is good, however we still have room for improvement of our vaccination rate in seventeen years of age down to five."

In Colorado the state health department reports twenty percent of kids above the age of five have gotten at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. In Ohio where Dr. Frenk practices, it's twenty-six percent of five to eleven.

Dr. Frenck says, "I want to protect everybody that I can. I don't want to see one more person, not just a child, hospitalized with COVID."

For mom Joi Sears, who has a one and three year-old she says she will wait and see what the FDA decides and then discuss it with their doctor. "Both of my little ones are in that age group. I’ve been trying to check the COVID rates and it seems that they are going down a little bit. I'm interested in learning more about it and would be curious to talk to the pediatrician and see what she recommends."

And that really is solid advice with so much information and opinions circulating. Really, anytime you have medical questions, nothing is better than a conversation with a trusted family doctor.