Your Healthy Family: Hospice and Palliative care for Veterans in our community

COLORADO SPRINGS — As we talked about in our last Your Healthy Family story, thinking about a quality end of life experience is something most people generally want to avoid, but it’s something we should all be thinking about. It can be a truly special and memorable time, and it should also be a sacred time for our military veterans.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Patricia Strobridge has been caring for her 90-year-old father Claudy and his wife for several years, and recently her dad had to be hospitalized when his blood pressure spiked. “When my dad was in the hospital there was a decision made that if he were to come home he needs some home care. He didn't want physical therapy, he didn't want occupational therapy, he just really wanted someone who would come and take care of him and ask him what he wants. The doctor recommended that we arrange hospice care and Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care was on the list. When I called them they were really so friendly and helpful.”

At Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care, they not only specialize in meeting the needs of those who are nearing the end of life, in many stages, they also specialize in caring for our military veterans.

Dawn Darvalics is the President of Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care. “In Colorado Springs, we are the only Hospice who is a level 5 partner of the We Honor Veterans program that is a partnership between the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Veterans Administration. We want to make sure that our team members are trained extremely well - and on an ongoing basis - to know how to best interact with our veteran patients.”

The commitment at Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care to veterans goes far beyond the We Honor Veterans program. They helped sponsor Colorado’s first ever all women’s honor flight to Washington DC honoring veterans.

Dawn says, “It was important to us to support the first all female veteran flight. We wanted to make sure that we were a part of that event, because we support all those who served our country. We could go with them to Washington, DC and really see them be acknowledged. So we were extremely proud and grateful to be able to be a sponsor for that event.”

Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care is a proud sponsor of Your Healthy Family