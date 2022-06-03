Your Healthy Family: Getting the right amount of fluoride for your teeth

COLORADO SPRINGS — In this Your Healthy Family, we're talking about fluoride with Colorado Springs dentist Dr. Fred Guerra.

Dr. Guerra says the first thing to know about fluoride is that it’s safe and will help keep your teeth healthy and strong.

“Going back to the early 50’s fluoride has been a very controversial subject. Some people want to have it, and some don’t want to have it. But, the bottom line is most people would agree and acknowledge the fact that it does reduce dental cavities.”

Dr. Guerra also says there is a proper amount of fluoride you should be getting.

“ The American Dental Association recommended amount is 0.7 parts per million of fluoride , which is optimal in the drinking water. A lot of water systems have naturally occurring fluoride in them. Most of the water districts in Colorado Springs have that, so they don't actually add fluoride to the drinking water.”

Dr. Guerra says you can also get too much fluoride.

“There is a little problem with something called fluorosis. Some children may get some white pitting or staining on their teeth, which is (an indication there is) too much fluoride.”

One way your child could be getting too much fluoride in southern Colorado is by not using the correct amount of toothpaste.

“If your child fills up their toothbrush with too much toothpaste and they're swallowing it, then they are giving themselves maybe too much fluoride, which may contribute to that fluorosis. A tiny half a pea size (of toothpaste) on the toothbrush for those parents that are monitoring their kids is more than enough for them to get the job done.”

In our next story, Dr. Guerra will talk about fluoride that is topically applied in the dentist's office, when and how often it’s recommended for certain patients, and how in some cases it can stop a cavity in its tracks, and even reverse the enamel decay process.

If you have any questions about the health of your mouth, teeth and gums make sure to follow up with a dentist, and Dr. Guerra says you’re always welcome to reach out his office if you have any questions, by visiting their website HERE

Guerra Dental is a proud sponsor of Your Healthy Family