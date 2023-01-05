Your Healthy Family: Fixed dentures, a good option but not the only option

COLORADO SPRINGS — In this Your Healthy Family, we’re talking about permanent dentures. If you need dentures a fixed implant set of dentures could be a good option, but it’s important to know that’s generally not the only option. In fact an implant should never be a replacement for healthy natural teeth, but the reality is sometimes our teeth need replacing.

Dr. Freg Guerra is a Colorado Springs dentist with Guerra Dental who says the problem of losing our teeth, when we still need them, is nothing new and neither are dentures.

“There are an awful lot of people out there suffering with just complete dentures, and our parents grew up with that before implants came online - most people learned how to live with just complete dentures. They had denture adhesive or denture goop as we called it and they did the best they could.”

Now - there are many options when it comes to dentures, including what’s known as fixed or permanent dentures.

“Some patients have dentures made that are screwed in and they don’t come out. The patient cannot remove them - they have to go to a dentist who has to unscrew them to take them out - the problem with those types of dentures called fixed complete dentures is they are more expensive to do it’s very difficult if not impossible for you - the patient (on your own) to maintain the implants.”

Also, any implant can fail or have problems.

“The maintenance on those might be every 3 to 4 months you’re in there having the dentist unscrew it and take it out - and for some people it’s a great solution - but it’s not always the solution for everybody. “

If you're told you need dentures, make sure you understand the options your dentist is presenting you, and don’t be afraid to get a second opinion.

“I actually had a patient that was referred to me by an oral surgeon because she thought she had to have all of her remaining teeth taken out and implants placed in and that was going to be the end all solution for her all her dental problems. But she had enough upper and lower healthy teeth, augmenting the missing ones and providing some beautiful porcelain crowns over the healthy ones that she had. We were able to give her a bright beautiful healthy smile with only a few implants versus making her what I call a dental cripple by removing all the natural teeth and relying just on implants.”

If you have any questions about the health of your dentures, the health of your mouth, teeth and gums, make sure to follow up with a dentist.

