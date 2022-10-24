Your Healthy Family: Do you need compression socks?

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you wear them and your legs and feet feel good after being on your feet all day, chances are you know the benefits of compression socks. However, if you're struggling with unexplained leg issues, compression socks might be just what you need.

Jennifer Medina, FNP AGACNP is a nurse practitioner with American Vein & Vascular Institute.

Jen says, “Some of the first symptoms we notice with vein disease is where people are having heavy legs that are tired and achy, kind of swollen, or maybe having restless legs or cramping at nighttime.”

If that's you - compression socks might be exactly what you need. While they are available online or in many big box stores, Jen says to get the best results it's important to get measured by a provider and buy a quality sock.

“We do recommend people get (their legs) measured adequately for a compression sock because there are situations in which someone may not need to be having compression on their leg. There could be some medical things happening in the background that we may not know about. So, you really need to make sure that you make a point to visit with a provider that can look at the leg and make sure that it's okay for you to have a compression sock. Another reason to get measured is because if the sock is too loose or too tight, it's not going to adequately increase your circulation and therefore your symptoms might not get better.”

If compression socks are right for you, even through a medical provider, they come in all sizes, colors and types.

Jen says, “For the most part it depends on patient symptoms when it comes to what style of compression sock is right for you. If you have a lot of symptoms up in the thigh you may prefer getting that covered up with compression. So you may pick a thigh high compression and or you may want to go for compression tights this time of year. They're more common to wear with a big sweater and no one really knows you are wearing compression tights. They've really made advances in the way compression wear looks. It's more of an athletic look as well because a lot of professional athletes wear compression, so you can really blend in and it's not such a medical look to the leg.”

