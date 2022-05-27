Your Healthy Family: COVID long hauler patients suffer neurological symptoms for months

Watch
Posted at 8:13 AM, May 27, 2022
EVANSTON, IL — In this Your Healthy Family, a new study finds that many COVID-19 long-haulers suffer from neurological symptoms months after their initial infection.

This is according to researchers from Northwestern University, who analyzed a small group of patients for up to nine months after their initial visit to a long-haul clinic.

They found that on average 15 months after disease onset, most COVID long-haulers continue to experience symptoms such as brain fog, numbness or tingling, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, tinnitus and fatigue.

They did not notice any significant changes in the frequency of most neurologic symptoms between the first and follow-up appointments. The study also found that most of those long-haulers' blood pressure and gastrointestinal symptoms increased, while the loss of smell and taste decreased overall.

If you have questions about any health issues you're dealing with, you should follow up with your doctor. Also, don't be shy about seeking a second opinion if you're not getting answers that seem right or ring true or that you're satisfied with. Any good doctor will encourage their patients to get a second opinion.

