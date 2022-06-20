Your Healthy Family: Colorado Springs Bike to Work Day 2022 is Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — After a 2 year break because of the pandemic, Bike to Work Day in Colorado Springs is back and is bigger and better than ever!

It’s happening this Wednesday June 22nd, with free breakfast opportunities all across town. You can get some exercise, save some gas money, protect the planet and meet new biking friends.

Patrick Barrett is the CEO at Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation in downtown Colorado Springs. Patrick tells me he lives on the north end of town and loves how he feels when he bikes to work.

“It's the ability to get out there and get your heart rate up and be part of a healthy activity, and that leads to a healthy vibrant body that also leads to a healthy vibrant mind. That all leads to a positive attitude, and that helps resonate across everyone that you encounter throughout the day. When I bike to work I feel amazing as soon as I get off the bike.”

Patrick also tells me that work hard, play hard, is just one part of the larger corporate culture at Catalyst Campus, so encouraging biking to work and supporting Bike to Work Day is a natural fit.

“Playing hard can be defined as many different things, but a big part of that is getting out and integrating into the community. It’s getting outside, whether you're biking or running or being active, spending time with family, traveling things like that, it's really important. Our job here is to help bring collaboration among our partners and clients. The more energy that we have, and the better customer service we provide to our partners, the better the environment is here so we can serve the overall mission at Catalyst Campus.”

Catalyst Campus is also one of 40 breakfast stations bike commuters can swing by Wednesday morning between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and grab some free breakfast.

Patrick says, “We are excited to be hosting a bike to work day breakfast station downtown. We have some amazing partners we have brought in to help us. Ted’s Bicycles is bringing in bike racks we will set up and Garden of the Gods Café , another great downtown partner, is going to cater a wonderful breakfast for everybody that comes by.”

The 2022 Bike to Work Day breakfast stations are located across Colorado Springs, so there's plenty of opportunities for calorie intake, followed by biking, and more calorie intake.

KOAA is also hosting a breakfast station at Popcycle Bridge, where Urban Egg will be serving up piping hot pancakes, and that’s just two of the 40! So you see what I mean about eat, ride, eat, ride and eat some more!

Registration is not required, but does help organizers figure out how many people are participating. Registration is free, and you can register ( HERE )

So please sign up, ride, and eat free breakfast around our amazing city! I’ll see you out there.