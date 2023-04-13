Your Healthy Family: Can you hack your metabolism and lose weight?

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

In this Your Healthy Family, how distant a memory is your last effort to try and lose some weight? If you’re feeling frustrated, it might be worth taking a closer look at how you're approaching the process, especially with so many “buzzwords” and even new trends of prescription drugs for diabetes being repurposed for weight loss.

Dr. Kristen Kells, D.C., B.S.c. owns Dr. Kells' Weight Loss in Colorado Springs where they specialize in helping people who are in their 40s and 50s and beyond lose weight, where they have failed in the past.

Dr. Kells’ says she’s found that as our body chemistry and hormones change, many of the same approaches to weight loss that may have worked for you in the past, are likely becoming less effective as you age.

She has told me many times, if it were as simple as calories in, calories out a lot more people would be successful at losing weight. I recently asked Dr. Kells, “Is losing weight simply a matter of having a faster metabolism?” She told me, “Losing weight is not just getting a faster metabolism, and so what I want to talk about is “bio-hacking”.

I asked, “Can you hack your metabolism?” Dr. Kells says, “Yes, there are things we know based on science that can improve metabolism. There are a number of different ways to do it. We fall into the problem of thinking - “this” is the next magic thing. Right now I feel like we are in the post-Keto boom. We are now in the post-Paleo boom. For a while, there was Whole 30.”

Dr. Kells says that’s the problem with following whatever the current “trend” is when it comes to weight loss. “If you think the next magic thing is around the corner, when the previous magic thing didn't work, like Doctor Oz's fat-burning supplements, or the fat burners that you see - that's us looking for a magic bullet right? We're chasing that elusive thing, and not succeeding.”

Dr. Kells tells me their approach at Dr. Kells’ Weight loss sees an 88% success rate with her clients.

There are many issues to be addressed to begin losing weight, but Dr. Kells says it begins with the biggest one.

“The main thing that needs to be addressed (when it comes to weight loss) begins with physiology. The physiology of our metabolism. You have a system in your body where your brain talks to different parts of your body. The brain talks to your thyroid, to your gut, to your adrenal glands, to your sex hormones, your kidneys, and your liver. It’s complex, and so how do hack those and teach your body to burn fat much more effectively? Our program does that with the ratios of the macros, the micros, these are all words you've heard thrown around when it comes to the way you eat when you eat, how you eat, but that's only one part of it and we show you exactly how to do that.”

Now, that’s not to say that some of the latest fad diet trends that are making the rounds right now, can’t be effective says Dr. Kells, “Right now we're going into carb cycling, and intermittent fasting becoming very popular.” But who are the groups who benefit most from these weight loss methods, and are they sustainable long term?

That’s in our next story with Dr. Kells and until then as you’re searching for the approach to weight loss that works for you if you have any questions about the approach they take at Dr. Kells’



