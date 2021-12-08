Your Healthy Family: Aspen Trail retirees donate knit hats for newborns to UCHealth Memorial

COLORADO SPRINGS — There are so many ways to give, not only during the holidays, but year around as I was reminded when I met a small group of retirees who recently donated twenty-one knit hats for newborns to UCHealth Memorial Hospital North in Colorado Springs.

In Colorado Springs, UCHealth delivers on average around 400 babies a month, and 300 of those alone are at Memorial North.

Lois who is essentially the organizer of the group knitting ladies says, “When they said there were 300 babies a month - I couldn't believe it! My gosh, we don't produce that number of hats!”

The hats were graciously received by Registered Nurse Jessica Carrasco, the associate nurse manager at Memorial North. “These knit hats are from these ladies at this retirement center are a great gift to give to a new family. New families always love to have these types of knit hats for their newborn babies. They're always excited and super appreciative of them.”

Jessica says a hat for a newborn isn't just cute, they're important to a baby's health. “We want to make sure that newborns are able to regulate their temperatures correctly. We always make sure that a baby has a hat on. We have newborn hats at UCHealth but also when we have the knit or crochet ones - after they've had their first bath they get a nice clean new hat.”

Lois recently moved to Colorado Springs from a retirement home in St. Louis where she had been part of a larger group of ladies that knit hundreds of these hats a year. As soon as she got settled and began to make new friends, she was excited to begin a new group here.

Lois says, “We just put out a little note for anybody that wanted to knit something small. We are older now and spend more time sitting down and I thought it seemed like a good idea. It's just fun to do, and it's something useful that we can do in the evening when we're sitting down watching TV or whatever.”

If you would like to support these ladies' efforts and help knit these kinds of hats, you can reach out to the folks at Aspen Trail Retirement Resort. Karen Plaskie is the current Aspen Trail Lifestyle Diretor. You can email her at - astact@rlcommunities.com or call her at 719-755-5000.

